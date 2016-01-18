NEW DELHI Jan 18 India's state-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO) will send a team of experts next month to countries including Iran to explore setting up a smelter complex that could cost about $2 billion, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

World powers last weekend revoked sanctions on Iran that had made it difficult for NALCO to negotiate setting up a 500,000-tonne-per-year aluminum smelter and an associated power plant.

"It's definitely a major development which has taken place. It is a major bottleneck which has been cleared," NALCO Chairman Tapan Kumar Chand said. "As far as Iran is concerned they have already informed us that they are ready to receive the team." (Reporting by Jatindra Dash and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)