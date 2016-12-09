MUMBAI Dec 9 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd expects its aluminium output to rise 3.5 percent in the year to March 2017 as the company seeks to take advantage of growing consumption in the country and higher prices, its chairman said on Friday.

The state-run company will end the fiscal year with an aluminium output of 385,000 tonnes, higher than the 372,000 tonnes it produced a year earlier, Tapan Kumar Chand told Reuters.

It also expects to increase its alumina output by 9.1 percent in fiscal year 2016/17 to 2.13 million tonnes, Chand said.

