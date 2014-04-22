RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
DUBAI, April 22 Kuwaiti telecom operator Wataniya reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday.
Wataniya, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, made a net profit of 19.8 million dinars ($70.3 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 19.5 million dinars in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.2816 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/23/technology/travis-kalanick-pushes-uber-and-himself-to-the-precipice.html?_r=1
April 23 A prominent Maldivian blogger, who was critical of Islamist extremism and government corruption, was stabbed to death on Sunday, police said, and the main opposition party demanded an international probe into the killing.