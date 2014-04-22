* Q1 profit 19.8 mln dinars vs 19.5 mln dinars a yr ago
* Q1 revenue 182.7 mln dinars vs 181.3 mln dinars a yr ago
* Overseas operations outperform domestic business
* Net income from Kuwait operations down by two thirds
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 22 Kuwaiti telecom operator
Wataniya reported a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter
profit on Tuesday as improved earnings from its foreign units
helped offset a domestic slump.
Wataniya, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo, made a net
attributable profit of 19.8 million dinars ($70.3 million) in
the three months to March 31, up from 19.5 million dinars in the
year-earlier period, it said in a statement.
EFG Hermes forecast Wataniya would post a quarterly profit
of 19.9 million dinars.
The company had reported declining profits in seven of the
nine preceding quarters. Its slight rise in first-quarter profit
comes despite a fall in net income from its domestic operations
- where it competes with Zain and Viva, an affiliate
of Saudi Telecom Co. - by more than two-thirds to 2.9
million dinars.
Wataniya also has operations in Algeria, Tunisia, the
Maldives and the Palestinian Territories and these partially
offset its domestic weaknesses.
The Tunisian unit's quarterly net profit attributable to
Wataniya was 5.8 million dinars, up from 3.8 million dinars a
year ago, while Algeria's jumped 16 percent to 8.6 million
dinars.
Wataniya Palestine also trimmed its net loss slightly to 0.6
million dinars while the Maldives' operations swung to a profit
of 0.2 million dinars.
Total profits from these five divisions add up to 16.9
million dinars, according to Reuters calculations, some way
short of the 19.8 million dinars quarterly profit announced in
Wataniya's statement.
The company did not explain this discrepancy when asked by
Reuters for clarification.
First-quarter revenue was 182.7 million dinars, up 0.8
percent on the same period of 2013.
($1 = 0.2816 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French and Susan
Fenton)