BRIEF-Colas stops production and sales of refined products in France
* Stops the activity of production and sales of refined products in France
(Removes SICO Bahrain forecast in Oct. 27 story as it did not provide estimate for Ooredoo Kuwait)
DUBAI Oct 27 Mobile operator Ooredoo Kuwait reported a 69 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, ending a lengthy earnings slump.
The subsidiary of Qatar's Ooredoo competes domestically with Zain and Saudi Telecom affiliate Viva and had reported falling profits in 12 of the previous 15 quarters.
Ooredoo Kuwait made a net profit of 13.3 million dinars ($43.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 7.88 million dinars a year earlier, it said in a statement.
Third-quarter revenue was 188.8 million dinars, versus 186.1 million dinars a year ago. ($1 = 0.3027 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
* Stops the activity of production and sales of refined products in France
Jan 14 Video-streaming service provider Netflix Inc's subscribers will no longer be able to use proxies to watch content not available in their home country.