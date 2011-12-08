Dec 8 Drugmaker Natco Pharma said on Thursday it has raised 675 million rupees through share sale to qualified institutional buyers on Dec. 7.

The company issued 3 million shares and the funds would be used to part-finance its expansion plans, the drugmaker said in a statement.

It had set the floor price at 215.6 rupees per share for the share sale.

Shares in Natco Pharma fell near 7 percent to 258.10 rupees on Thursday in a weak Mumbai market. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)