US STOCKS-Wall St climbs as tech recovers, banks rise ahead of Fed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Dec 8 Drugmaker Natco Pharma said on Thursday it has raised 675 million rupees through share sale to qualified institutional buyers on Dec. 7.
The company issued 3 million shares and the funds would be used to part-finance its expansion plans, the drugmaker said in a statement.
It had set the floor price at 215.6 rupees per share for the share sale.
Shares in Natco Pharma fell near 7 percent to 258.10 rupees on Thursday in a weak Mumbai market. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)