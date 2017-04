Reuters Market Eye - Natco Pharma (NATP.NS) surges 6 percent after U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts denied a request by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) to stay a lower-court ruling in a patent case that favoured the developers of generic versions of Teva's multiple sclerosis drug.

The decision could help pave the way for generic competitors of Teva's Copaxone drug, including Natco, to go on the market soon.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)