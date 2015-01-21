US STOCKS-Apple, tech lift Wall St as Nasdaq sets record
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
(Corrects dateline) Jan 21 Natco Pharma Ltd : * The US supreme court has remanded case relating to Teva's US patent no
5,800,808 back to US Court of Appeals * Source text: bit.ly/1sXd76M * Further company coverage
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.17 pct, Nasdaq up 0.73 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares on Wall Street mostly climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset a spate of weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.