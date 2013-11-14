A private security guard looks out from a window of the head office of Natco in Hyderabad March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Natco Pharma Ltd(NATP.NS) surge 6 percent after prospects for its generic version for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries'(TEVA.TA) billion dollar drug got a boost from a favourable U.S. court ruling on Wednesday.

A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Wednesday declined a request from Teva for a stay of an appeals court ruling that would strip the company's $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone of patent protection in 2014, rather than in 2015.

In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with Novartis AG NOVN.VX and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA.O); and another between Mylan Inc (MYL.O) and Natco Pharma.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)