India's industrial output falls unexpectedly in February
NEW DELHI India's industrial output unexpectedly fell 1.2 percent in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Natco Pharma Ltd(NATP.NS) surge 6 percent after prospects for its generic version for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries'(TEVA.TA) billion dollar drug got a boost from a favourable U.S. court ruling on Wednesday.
A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Wednesday declined a request from Teva for a stay of an appeals court ruling that would strip the company's $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone of patent protection in 2014, rather than in 2015.
In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with Novartis AG NOVN.VX and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA.O); and another between Mylan Inc (MYL.O) and Natco Pharma.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW DELHI India will launch the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as planned on July 1 to boost economic growth and state revenues, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday, despite calls from some businesses for a delay.