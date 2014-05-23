(Corrects Paragraph 4 to say affected plant is not part of Chevron assets)

May 23 A fire on Friday damaged a natural gas processing plant owned by Atlas Energy in Widner Township in southwest Indiana, according to the local fire chief.

Widner Township Fire Chief Patrick Reynolds told Reuters the fire occurred at about 4 a.m. local time and took about 30 minutes to contain.

He said there were no injuries and firefighters from several nearby departments were on the scene for about two and a half hours. In total, he said there were between 50 and 60 firefighters on the scene.

Officials at Atlas Energy were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Steve Orlofsky)