* Vote postponed as commission considers new rules
* Environmentalists say delay is victory against drillers
(Recasts, adds NY attorney general, industry reaction)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Nov 18 A key vote scheduled for
Monday to lift a natural gas drilling ban in the Delaware River
Basin has been postponed as a commission overlooking water
supply in the region remained undecided about opening it up to
drillers.
The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC), which regulates
water that could be used for drilling across the 14,000 square
mile (36,260 sq km), gas-rich basin, suspended the vote on
Friday amid speculation that its five members did not have the
three votes needed to allow drilling.
"There are still some open issues that the commissioners
have to work through," said DRBC spokesman Clarke Rupert, who
had no new date for the vote.
Earlier this month, the DRBC proposed ending the drilling
moratorium in the basin that stretches across parts of
Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Delaware and sits atop
the country's biggest natural gas deposit: the Marcellus
Shale.
Under proposed new regulations, the DRBC said that it will
provide water for no more than 300 natural gas wells over 18
months, at which point they will reassess the rules.
But concerns have arisen over fracking, the drilling
technique that extracts gas from shale by pumping millions of
gallons of chemical-laced water into rock underground.
While fracking has led to record natural gas production in
the United States, environmentalists say it contaminates water
sources, sparking opposition to drilling in the Delaware Basin
which provides water for millions of homes across four states.
New York's Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is suing the
DRBC for not completing an environmental study on fracking
before releasing its regulations.
"This delay further demonstrates that the proposed
regulations for fracking in the Delaware River Basin are not
ready to see the light of day," Schneiderman said in a
statement on Friday.
Environmentalists at the New Jersey Sierra Club said the
delay was down to the commission not having enough votes to
pass the regulations, calling it a "victory for clean drinking
water."
The DRBC declined to comment on the voting.
The five commission members are the governors of the basin
states and the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers'
North Atlantic Division, who represents the federal
government.
New York, which has its own drilling ban in place, has
intimated that it will vote against opening the basin to
drilling, as has Delaware, while Pennsylvania is all for it. It
is unclear which way the Army Corps and New Jersey will vote.
The Marcellus Shale Coalition, which represents drillers in
the region, railed against the fracking opposition on Friday.
"Blanket calls by some groups...to halt this safe
development are misguided and will do nothing to create jobs or
make America more energy secure," its president Kathryn Klaber
said.
