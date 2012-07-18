(Adds details on pipeline ownership, location, comment from
state police)
NEW YORK, July 18 A 14-inch natural gas pipeline
ruptured in southern Louisiana early on Wednesday, causing an
explosion that could be heard up to 12 miles (19 kms) away,
local media reported.
There were no injuries in the incident, near Intracoastal
City, the Eunice News and local television stations reported.
The gas was shut off and fire extinguished.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Len Marie told Reuters the
incident took place in a rural area and confirmed the line had
been shut.
Local media attributed ownership of the pipeline to PSI
Midstream of Houston. The company was not immediately available
for comment.
According to the PSI Midstream website, the company owns the
Bayou Hebert Lateral in that area of the state, an 8-inch,
15-mile onshore gas pipeline. The gathering system extends from
the Intracoastal City area, Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, to the
Bayou Hebert Canal area, Vermilion Parish, Louisiana.
(Reporting by Eileen Houlihan, Janet McGurty and Jeanine
Prezioso; editing by Leslie Gevirtz and Andre Grenon)