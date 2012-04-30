* Some see state-commissioned report as too optimistic
* Consultant revisiting calculations
* Critics say low natgas prices point to fewer jobs
* NY environment agency says reviewing all comments
By Joan Gralla
NEW YORK, April 30 New York's four-year review
of whether to allow recovery of natural gas using a
controversial fracking technique has focused on environmental
risks, while a less visible but robust debate on the economic
benefits is also taking place.
A study commissioned by New York's Department of
Environmental Conservation, that found tens of thousands of jobs
would be created, has come under fire and the consultant it
hired is revisiting its calculations.
Fewer jobs and tax revenues than touted, as some critics
maintain, could tip the cost-benefit analysis away from the
drilling industry.
Energy companies are pushing Governor Andrew Cuomo, who took
office in 2011, to legalize an advanced kind of fracking. The
Democrat last year cited the industry's job-creating potential
to revive the upstate economy, but since then his comments have
been sparse and focused on conducting a factual analysis.
Cuomo has said a decision on high-volume fracking, which
extracts gas and oil from shale by injecting large amounts of
water, sand and chemicals to fracture the rock, will be made
later this year. Some analysts say he might end the current
moratorium but impose environmental restrictions.
Environmentalists have raised concerns about possible air
and soil pollution, and point to potential links to earthquakes
in Ohio, and contaminated water in Pennsylvania and Wyoming.
Some economists have said unsightly rigs and possibly
scarred landscapes could hurt tourism, which in 2010 produced
$6.5 billion of state and local taxes and supported 674,000
jobs.
Timothy Considine, an economics professor at the University
of Wyoming in Laramie, says the economic benefits fracking
companies offer are clear. "They're spending money to build
those wells, spending money to operate them, companies are
earning profits and people are earning wages," he said.
Last year, Ecology and Environment Inc estimated that
fracking would create 17,634 construction jobs in New York,
along with 7,161 production positions. With 29,174 indirect
jobs, the total of new hires rises to 53,969.
However, the Washington, D.C.-based consumer advocacy
group, Food & Water Watch, said those figures were for a
30-year-period, and inflated the job estimates. A Department of
Environmental Conservation fact sheet based on the consultant's
research used the figures with the 30-year period referred to in
footnotes.
Hugh MacMillan, a senior researcher with Food & Water Watch,
also accused Ecology and Environment Inc of lumping jobs for
accountants, lawyers and engineers into the construction
category.
Ecology and Environment Inc referred questions about its
work to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
"We are carefully reviewing all comments we received...
including those on the socio-economic study," said a department
spokeswoman. She said the comments would be fully responded to
in the final supplemental generic environmental impact
statement.
SCENARIOS
The consultant's forecast was based on what it calls a
medium development scenario, with an average of 1,652 wells
drilled a year. Lower job estimates were provided for a less
optimistic scenario that assumes 413 wells are drilled a year;
that would create a total of 13,491 jobs.
New workers could earn from between $622 million to $2.5
billion a year, under the two scenarios. New York's personal
income tax revenue would rise by $31 million to $125 million a
year, according to the Ecology and Environment Inc study.
But Mark Partridge, the Swank Professor of Rural-Urban
policy at Ohio State University in Columbus, said the current
near-record low price of natural gas - just above $2 per million
British thermal units - likely will restrain fracking.
"The low scenario is more what I would consider realistic"
for New York, he said.
Neighboring Pennsylvania now is in the middle of a fracking
boom that began several years ago, but its energy companies had
a compelling reason to rush in.
In July 2008, the price of natural gas futures hit about
$13.70 per million British thermal units, according to the
Energy Information Administration. "The good thing about this
(fracking) industry is that it's really brought down prices, but
on the other hand it's brought down the incentive to go out and
drill for gas," Partridge said.
Prices are expected to recover over time as demand for the
cleaner-burning fuel rises.
Gary Krellenstein, a managing director at Kroll Bond Rating
Agency, said: "We're probably seeing an aberration in natural
gas prices right now." Energy companies likely are looking at
New York's share of the Marcellus and Utica shale formations as
long-term investments, he added.
The Food & Watch analysis of the New York consultant's
report found that under the first year of the rosier scenario,
"current New York residents can expect only 195 new oil and gas
industry job opportunities" out of nearly 1,800 total jobs.
Helene Jorgensen, an economist with the Center for Economic
and Policy Research, a Washington, D.C. think tank, found other
flaws with the consultant's forecasts. "The estimated employment
impact is greatly overestimated due to underlying assumptions
about the number of jobs created per well drilled and
maintained, and the average lifespan of the wells," she said.
The consultant assumed the wells would produce for 30 years.
"But we know that well production falls off very quickly," she
said. Similarly, one worker is expected to maintain six wells a
year, but the 30-year time frame fails to take into account how
much the amount of work needed drops after two years, she said.