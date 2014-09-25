(In paragraph 10, makes clear Consolidated Edison is a holding
company)
By Scott DiSavino and Barani Krishnan
Sept 25 For nearly a quarter-century, traders
around the world have looked to a spot in Louisiana for the best
price of U.S. natural gas. Now they're looking east.
The Henry Hub in southern Louisiana, which connects to more
than a dozen on- and offshore pipelines from Texas and the Gulf
of Mexico, has been surpassed as the most active place for
trading physical U.S. natural gas by hubs in shale-rich
Pennsylvania.
"How important is the Henry Hub as a price proxy for the
Eastern U.S.? My thinking is that, before long, it won't be very
important at all," said Teri Viswanath, director of commodity
strategy for natural gas at BNP Paribas in New York.
Only about 240,000 million British thermal units (mmBtu) per
day of natural gas have traded in the day-ahead Henry Hub market
this year, down 70 percent from an average of more than 825,000
five years ago, according to IntercontinentalExchange data.
The Dominion South hub, a key supply point in the Marcellus
shale in southwest Pennsylvania, has averaged nearly 400,000
mmBtu per day so far this year, up sharply from about 290,000 in
2009, the ICE data show.
The switch reflects the boom in shale gas production, as
well as a growing recognition that pricing all U.S. gas at a
single hub no longer makes sense. The industry is struggling to
build new pipelines and infrastructure quickly enough to even
out growing price discrepancies in regions like the Northeast.
A decade ago, the Gulf of Mexico pumped about 20 percent of
all U.S. natural gas, much of which flowed through the Henry
Hub. Now it produces just 4 percent of the nation's total.
Five years ago, the Marcellus produced barely 2 billion
cubic feet of gas per day. Now it pumps 16 Bcfd, a fifth of
America's gas. It is at the heart of the U.S. shale gas
revolution, where the combination of hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, and horizontal drilling technologies have brought
massive volumes of gas inexpensively out of once-ignored fields.
The Henry Hub's long-time role as the primary point for
pricing contracts for future and prompt gas delivery is
beginning to shift.
"Physically, we are buying a lot more supply indexed to the
Marcellus pricing points than we did historically," said Kate
Trischitta, director of trading at ConEdison Energy, a unit of
energy holding company Consolidated Edison Inc.
MORE PIPES COULD NARROW SPREAD
The shale revolution has also pushed prices for gas from the
Northeast much lower than gas from the Gulf Coast. Next-day gas
at Dominion South went from 21 cents per mmBtu over Henry Hub
during the summer of 2009 to 30 cents under in the summer of
2013.
This summer, Dominion South, one of the most-watched price
points in the East, was at a discount of $1.50, five times the
year-ago discount.
Next-day Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX, which hit a 13-year
low of $1.72 per mmBtu last week, averaged $2.66 this summer,
the lowest since at least 2001, according to Reuters data. Henry
Hub spot GT-HH-IDX averaged $4.15.
Some analysts think the spread will narrow as more pipelines
are built. Energy companies expect to build pipelines capable of
carrying 16 bcf per day out of Northeast fields by 2017, which
could double the amount of gas flowing out of the region.
Others question whether prices will converge soon.
"The cost is steep to build new pipelines," Citigroup
analyst Anthony Yuen said in a report. "Not all of the pipeline
takeaway capacity proposed would be fully subscribed; some may
be delayed or canceled."
The Northeast price spreads are likely to "remain
challenged" into 2015, Domenic Dell'Osso, CFO at Chesapeake
Energy Corp, a major U.S. gas producer, said during the
company's August earnings call.
Analysts agree that Henry Hub will remain a benchmark for
U.S. gas futures, at least in the U.S. Gulf and West and in
international markets.
And with the global acceptance of NYMEX prices, it is likely
to keep setting rates for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) when
the country starts exporting the fuel in a few years.
"Henry could still be king ... but (gas pricing) is going to
be based on location, more than anything else," said Aaron
Calder, analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.
(Editing by David Gregorio)