JERUSALEM, June 14 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu said a deal is in the works that would allow the
development of a large natural gas field that will balance the
needs of energy companies and Israel's regulators while
preventing overcharging.
Netanyahu said the cabinet would discuss a national gas plan
this week that will lead to lower electricity prices.
He is under pressure to strike a balance between moving
ahead with plans to develop the large Leviathan gas field while
creating competition, since Leviathan is owned by the same firms
as the nearby Tamar site that started production in 2013. The
fields are off Israel's Mediterranean coast.
"The outline that we will submit assures a competitive price
and prevents the possibility of price gouging," Netanyahu said
at the outset of a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
"For their part, the private companies need to know that we
will not compromise on the rights due to the state from its gas
treasures. This is the right and necessary balance that we will
advance as quickly as possible," he said. "Every delay in making
a decision endangers our ability to benefit from this natural
treasure and I am determined to advance a practical solution."
The issue has come to the forefront of Israel's economic
policy after anti-trust commissioner David Gilo last month said
he would step down to protest at a lack of competition in the
gas sector.
Noble Energy and Delek Group own 85
percent of Leviathan, which has an estimated 22 trillion cubic
feet (622 billion cubic metres) of reserves. Production had been
expected to begin in 2018 following an initial investment of
around $6.5 billion but development has been frozen.
Gilo caused an uproar in December when he ruled that Noble
and Delek may constitute a monopoly over their control of Tamar
and Leviathan.
Since then, a debate emerged over whether Noble-Delek should
be allowed to develop Leviathan even though they would own
virtually all the natural gas off Israel's coast and control
pricing. Gilo had said the government was pushing for a deal to
speed up development of the gas field at the expense of bringing
in competition.
"We must make decisions even in the face of a populist
onslaught - this does not faze me," Netanyahu said.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alison Williams)