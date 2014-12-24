* U.S.-Israeli group controls Tamar and Leviathan fields
* Antitrust authority says the group may be a monopoly
* Israeli PM appoints adviser to help reach settlement
By Ari Rabinovitch
JERUSALEM, Dec 24 The group that controls two
large gas fields off Israel's shores could seek international
arbitration to defend its assets, it said on Wednesday, a day
after an Israeli regulator raised the prospect of it being
stripped of some of its holdings.
The U.S.-Israeli consortium said it had been blindsided by
the announcement from Israel's antitrust regulator that it might
be deemed a monopoly over its control of the newfound Leviathan
and Tamar gas fields.
Gideon Tadmor, chairman of Delek Drilling and CEO
of Avner Oil, said the consortium -- which also
includes U.S. group Noble Energy -- had not made any
decisions, but that international arbitration was an option.
"I don't want to minimise the significance of what
happened," he told a conference call with analysts and
investors.
Delek Drilling and Avner Oil are part of conglomerate Delek
Group and together hold large stakes in both fields.
The discovery of the fields in the eastern Mediterranean was
the most significant economic story in Israel in recent years,
turning the import-dependent country into a potential energy
exporter.
Tamar, with 10 trillion cubic feet of reserves, went online
last year and can meet Israel's natural gas needs for decades.
Leviathan, more than twice as big, was set to begin production
in 2018 and much of it is earmarked for exports.
The antitrust authority, an independent regulator of market
competition, will next hold a hearing with the companies and it
could be weeks before it makes a final decision.
Tadmor said he hoped a solution could be reached.
Underscoring the importance of the matter, Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed his top economic adviser
to oversee efforts to find a compromise, which analysts say may
have already stained Israel's reputation with foreign investors.
The idea is to find a balance that will allow timely
production of natural gas while supplying it to the public at
competitive prices, a source in Netanyahu's office said.
The drama began on Sunday when executives from Delek and
Noble Energy, the operator for both fields, were summoned for a
surprise meeting with antitrust commissioner David Gilo.
Gilo had previously agreed Noble and Delek could control the
fields as long as they sold two smaller, recently discovered
ones. But in recent months, Gilo said, it became clear that
arrangement was not sufficient and he might have to declare the
companies a monopoly.
The Noble executives took a hard line and told Gilo they
would not accept the decision, Tadmor said.
"They said unequivocally this is a change in agreements, a
serious blow regarding certainty -- we will not accept it, and
we are weighing all options at our disposal, including those
unique to Noble, international arbitration," he said.
In a separate statement, Noble said the issue needed to be
resolved before it invested any more money in Israel.
"This is a matter that we believed was resolved some time
ago and follows on recent assurances from the anti-trust
authority that approval was forthcoming. We believe this is a
harmful precedent for Israel to set and we will vigorously
defend our rights relating to our assets," Chairman Charles
Davidson said.
Shares in Israeli natural gas companies have taken a hit,
and UBS analysts said they were putting their stock ratings
under review until things become clear.
If forced to choose between its assets, the consortium would
probably sell Tamar, UBS analyst Roni Biron said.
"We do not see a forced sale of Leviathan as a likely
scenario given the geopolitical importance of pending regional
agreements and the need for a second source of gas into Israel,"
he said.
Asked whether the regulator's announcement would hurt
negotiations underway to sell gas to a BG Group facility
in Egypt or Jordan's electric company, Tadmor said: "It is too
soon to determine the impact and consequences."
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)