JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Partners in Israel's Leviathan natural gas field said on Thursday the project's first development stage will include a capacity of 12 billion cubic meters (BCM) of gas a year.

* Later stages could include an additional 9 BCM of gas a year.

* Partners estimate positive cash flow and royalties from the field to begin in 2020.

* Israeli statement to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange includes report by U.S. consultant Netherland, Sewell and Associates.

* Partners in Leviathan include Texas-based Noble Energy with 39.66 percent stake, Israel's Avner Oil and Delek Drilling who each have a 22.67 percent share, and Ratio Oil with the remaining 15 percent stake. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)