JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) -
* Partners in Israel's Leviathan natural gas field said on
Thursday the project's first development stage will include a
capacity of 12 billion cubic meters (BCM) of gas a year.
* Later stages could include an additional 9 BCM of gas a
year.
* Partners estimate positive cash flow and royalties from
the field to begin in 2020.
* Israeli statement to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange includes
report by U.S. consultant Netherland, Sewell and Associates.
* Partners in Leviathan include Texas-based Noble Energy
with 39.66 percent stake, Israel's Avner Oil
and Delek Drilling who each have a 22.67 percent
share, and Ratio Oil with the remaining 15 percent
stake.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)