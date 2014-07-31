July 31 Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP
said natural gas distribution companies in New England have
agreed to buy firm gas on the U.S. energy company's proposed new
pipeline into the region.
A shortage of gas pipelines into New England forced energy
firms there to pay record prices for gas supplies to heat homes
and run a growing number of gas-fired power plants in the region
during the recent unusually long and cold winter.
The New England utilities agreed to transport about 0.5
billion cubic feet per day of long-term firm transportation on
the proposed Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co (TGP) Northeast Energy
Direct Project, Kinder Morgan said in a release on Wednesday.
Included in the utility group are UIL Holdings Corp's
Berkshire Gas Co, Connecticut Natural Gas Corp and
Southern Connecticut Gas Co, NiSource Inc's Columbia Gas
of Massachusetts, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp's
Liberty Utilities Corp, National Grid Plc, and three
other utilities.
Kinder said it was continuing negotiations with additional
customers and expected to announce agreements soon.
"Multiple studies continue to suggest there is a need for up
to 2 billion cubic feet per day of new pipeline capacity into
New England and neighboring markets," Kinder Morgan Natural Gas
Pipelines East Region President Kimberly Watson said in the
release.
The Northeast Energy Direct project can provide up to 2.2
bcf of gas per day depending on final customer commitments,
Kinder Morgan said.
The project, which will connect New England to the Marcellus
shale gas fields in Pennsylvania, will include new pipelines and
equipment in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut,
New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
Kinder said it plans to begin the pre-filing process with
the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in September 2014, with
the project expected to begin service in November 2018, subject
to regulatory approvals.
The Tennessee Gas Pipeline is a 13,900-mile
(22,370-kilometer) pipeline that transports gas from Louisiana,
the Gulf of Mexico and South Texas to the northeastern United
States, including New York City and Boston.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao)