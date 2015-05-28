* EIA sees flat production to 2019, then declines
* Some analysts expect continued output growth
* Number of rigs in Marcellus has dropped -Baker Hughes
By Scott DiSavino
May 28 Natural gas production in the Marcellus
shale, which has grown over the past decade from next to nothing
to the source of about a fifth of U.S. output, may decline for
the first time if prices in the basin remain low for much
longer, according to federal government data.
Such a reduction may be worrisome since the United States is
counting on the Marcellus to continue producing vast amounts of
cheap gas needed to meet growing demand from industrial
customers and power generators, and to enable the country to
transition into a net gas exporter by 2017.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says production
in the fast-growing field in Pennsylvania and West Virginia is
set to remain flat for the next few years before beginning a
very slow decline primarily because of depressed gas prices.
Recent data supports signs of a slowdown. The number of rigs
in the area has dwindled in recent months to its lowest since
2011, and drillers including Chesapeake Energy Corp and
Cabot Oil & Gas Corp have temporarily shut in some
production due to weak regional prices.
Those low prices are threatening the basin with its first
annual decline in output since producers started using hydraulic
fracturing and horizontal drilling to develop the formation.
But many private analysts say output from the Marcellus will
continue to grow over the next several years as demand for gas
increases and pipeline companies complete more projects to
transport the fuel out of the region, boosting local prices that
have fallen to their lowest in at least 14 years.
"We see some slow growth in the Marcellus each year out to
2020" because of new pipelines, said Keith Barnett, who heads
fundamental analysis at Asset Risk Management LLC in Houston.
The EIA expects output to remain flat through 2018 before
declining about 1 percent a year from 2019 to 2025, according to
its 2015 Annual Energy Outlook.
"Relatively low gas prices, combined with low oil prices,
have slowed drilling in the Marcellus so production from new
wells is only offsetting the decline in old wells," said EIA
lead upstream analyst Dana Van Wagener.
The EIA forecast prices in parts of the Marcellus would
remain below $2 through 2016 and not exceed $4 until 2020.
"Many of the non-core areas of the Marcellus need prices to
be sustained near $5 or above to be economic to develop," Van
Wagener said, noting that price level would probably not be
realized until around 2025.
WEAK PRICES
The sheer size of the Marcellus makes its continued growth
vital to the expected expansion of the U.S. gas market. The
basin produces twice as much gas as the nation's second-biggest
shale oil and gas play, the Eagle Ford in South Texas.
But clearly the latest slump in prices is taking a toll.
Prices this year at Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX, an
important Marcellus hub in southwestern Pennsylvania, have
averaged $1.88 per million British thermal units on the
IntercontinentalExchange, the lowest on record, according to
Reuters data back to 2001.
An inability to move all the gas out of the Marcellus region
has depressed prices there compared with the Gulf Coast
benchmark, the Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX in Louisiana, making it
less attractive for local producers to drill more.
Energy companies have cut the number of rigs in the
Marcellus to 66 from 81 a year earlier, according to data from
oil services firm Baker Hughes Inc.
Production in the eastern United States, which includes the
Marcellus and neighboring Utica shale in Ohio, was averaging
19.6 billion cubic feet per day so far in May, down from a
record average high of 20 bcfd in December, according to data
from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
"Some production declines this year are maintenance-related
and should come back quickly, while others are economic," said
Charles Nevle, vice president of energy data provider PointLogic
in Houston.
But with reserves estimated at 64.9 trillion cubic feet -
one-fifth of the U.S. total - there is little doubt that
Marcellus will remain a workhorse.
"We are seeing declines so far this year in Marcellus
production, but don't believe this is going to last," Nevle
said. "There is plenty of gas available."
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)