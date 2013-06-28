* March-April spread down 80 percent in two months

* "Widowmaker" spread collapses as market seen well supplied

* Strong supply, mild spring, boosts storage for 2014 winter

* Prolonged 2013 winter had driven March-April spread wider

By Joe Silha

NEW YORK, June 28 The premium of the March 2014 U.S. natural gas futures over the April contract has fallen to its lowest in four months as additions to inventories have raised expectations that stockpiles may be close to full by winter.

Spread trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, or the simultaneous purchase and sale of different futures contracts, is often thought as a safer way to trade than taking outright positions about market direction.

But the heavily traded March-April spread is known as one of the "widowmakers" due to its extreme volatility. Wrong-way bets on that spread have sunk some big hedge funds in the past, most notably the $6 billion Amaranth Advisors collapse in 2006.

From more than 40 cents per million British thermal units (mmBtu) in April, March's premium has collapsed to less than 10 cents per mmBtu this week, hitting traders who had bet on tight supplies next winter.

"Eight weeks ago people were expecting inventories to head into next winter with 3.6 trillion cubic feet in storage, which would be considered very low," said Patrick Saunders at Albans Energy, an independent consulting firm in Houston.

"Now it looks like inventories could be very full by winter, possibly challenging last year's record, which weakens the winter side of the (spread) play."

Utilities typically inject gas into underground caverns from April through October, then withdraw supplies from storage between November and March to help meet winter heating demand.

Record high gas production in recent years, primarily from shale fields, has at times created supply gluts, including record high inventories above 3.9 tcf last year. But the prolonged winter this year has now wrong-footed many traders who bet storage would be tighter in 2014.

As the weather turned colder in February, drawing down stocks, prices for the front-month futures contract took off, gaining more than 40 percent and peaking at a 21-month high above $4.40 per million British thermal units in April.

At the same time, the March-April spread shot up more than four fold, hitting a peak for this year at nearly 45 cents in mid-April, as inventories fell well short of earlier estimates and dropped below the five-year average for the first time in 18 months.

Strong demand for heating spilled into a chilly April and slowed the start of the stockbuilding season, heightening fears of tight supplies next winter.

But since stocks started to build in late spring, storage has increased faster than many traders were anticipating. Weekly injections have exceeded the five-year average for the last four weeks and analysts have started revising estimates upward for peak storage this year.

"The pattern of (storage) fills has been strong, and the weather in July is not expected to be anywhere near as hot as the last two years," Saunders said.

March's premium over April has collapsed as perceptions about supply have changed.

On Thursday the spread settled at just 7.7 cents, down more than 80 percent from its April peak and about where it was trading back in February. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Sheppard and Bob Burgdorfer)