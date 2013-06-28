* March-April spread down 80 percent in two months
* "Widowmaker" spread collapses as market seen well supplied
* Strong supply, mild spring, boosts storage for 2014 winter
* Prolonged 2013 winter had driven March-April spread wider
By Joe Silha
NEW YORK, June 28 The premium of the March 2014
U.S. natural gas futures over the April contract has fallen to
its lowest in four months as additions to inventories have
raised expectations that stockpiles may be close to full by
winter.
Spread trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, or the
simultaneous purchase and sale of different futures contracts,
is often thought as a safer way to trade than taking outright
positions about market direction.
But the heavily traded March-April spread is known as one of
the "widowmakers" due to its extreme volatility. Wrong-way bets
on that spread have sunk some big hedge funds in the past, most
notably the $6 billion Amaranth Advisors collapse in 2006.
From more than 40 cents per million British thermal units
(mmBtu) in April, March's premium has collapsed to less than 10
cents per mmBtu this week, hitting traders who had bet on tight
supplies next winter.
"Eight weeks ago people were expecting inventories to head
into next winter with 3.6 trillion cubic feet in storage, which
would be considered very low," said Patrick Saunders at Albans
Energy, an independent consulting firm in Houston.
"Now it looks like inventories could be very full by winter,
possibly challenging last year's record, which weakens the
winter side of the (spread) play."
Utilities typically inject gas into underground caverns from
April through October, then withdraw supplies from storage
between November and March to help meet winter heating demand.
Record high gas production in recent years, primarily from
shale fields, has at times created supply gluts, including
record high inventories above 3.9 tcf last year. But the
prolonged winter this year has now wrong-footed many traders who
bet storage would be tighter in 2014.
As the weather turned colder in February, drawing down
stocks, prices for the front-month futures contract took
off, gaining more than 40 percent and peaking at a 21-month high
above $4.40 per million British thermal units in April.
At the same time, the March-April spread shot up more than
four fold, hitting a peak for this year at nearly 45 cents in
mid-April, as inventories fell well short of earlier estimates
and dropped below the five-year average for the first time in 18
months.
Strong demand for heating spilled into a chilly April and
slowed the start of the stockbuilding season, heightening fears
of tight supplies next winter.
But since stocks started to build in late spring, storage
has increased faster than many traders were anticipating. Weekly
injections have exceeded the five-year average for the last four
weeks and analysts have started revising estimates upward for
peak storage this year.
"The pattern of (storage) fills has been strong, and the
weather in July is not expected to be anywhere near as hot as
the last two years," Saunders said.
March's premium over April has collapsed as perceptions
about supply have changed.
On Thursday the spread settled at just 7.7 cents, down more
than 80 percent from its April peak and about where it was
trading back in February.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Sheppard and Bob
Burgdorfer)