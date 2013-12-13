NEW YORK Dec 13 Freezing cold across the nation
and falling U.S. natural gas stockpiles has opened up a key
spread trading opportunity famous for its potential rewards -
and risks.
The coldest early winter weather in a decade has pushed U.S.
natural gas winter prices to near the highest level in over two
years as traders react to high demand for stockpiled fuel. Less
impacted by weather, April price gains were limited.
The premium of the March 2014 U.S. natural gas futures over
the April contract has shot up to its widest in nearly seven
months, surging five fold this month alone and attracting hedge
funds keen to bet on the volatile spread.
From just 4 cents per million British thermal units at the
end of November, the March premium has spiked to more than 19
cents this week after November gas inventory withdrawals rose to
three times the norm.
"We're getting some extreme temperatures and there's more
cold expected. Strong storage withdrawals in December will
affect prices in March," said Aaron Calder at Gelber &
Associates in Houston.
Spread trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, or the
simultaneous purchase and sale of different futures contracts,
is often thought of as a safer way to trade than taking an
outright bet about market direction.
But that hasn't always been the case. The March-April
spread, known as one of the "widowmaker" spreads, has sunk some
big hedge funds in the past, most notably the $6 billion
Amaranth Advisors collapse in 2006.
Gas is stockpiled in storage caverns from April through
October, then withdrawn from November through March to help meet
winter heating demand.
Traders started the heating season in November feeling
comfortable about supplies, with inventories running almost 2
percent above normal and production flowing at a record high
from booming shale fields.
The spread, which peaked this year at 41.8 cents in
mid-April, shrank to below a penny in early November, its low
for the year amid expectations that supplies would remain flush.
But November's cold put an end to that.
A Reuters poll this week showed that industry traders and
analysts on average expect stockpiles to finish the heating
season about 3 percent below the five year average.
With cold temperatures expected to remain through December
and a huge inventory draw forecast this week, those end-winter
estimates are likely to fall further.
"Inventory draws over the last couple of weeks have made
winter months look more bullish versus summer. There's some
question about what inventories will look like when we come out
of winter," said a trader at an investment bank in New York.
(Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Edward McAllister and Chris
Reese)