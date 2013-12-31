By Julia Edwards
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 31 Cold weather, which is forecast
to remain over much of the northeast United States through the
week, sent natural gas prices in New York to their highest level
since January as homes and businesses cranked up the heat.
Private forecaster MDA said much of the central and eastern
regions of the country should continue to have below-normal
temperatures for the rest of the week.
Gas for Thursday delivery on the Transco pipeline at the New
York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX traded as high as $25 per million
British thermal units late Tuesday, the highest since January
24, averaging $15.40 for the day, nearly $10 higher than Monday.
Expected demand increases prompted owners of pipelines like
Transco, which feeds into New York, to warn shippers of supply
constraints in the coming days.
"Transco strongly recommends all shippers proactively
balance their supply and demand requirements on a daily basis to
ensure system integrity is maintained," it said in a notice to
customers.
Dominion also issued a similar notice for customers in
northern New York state, as did Tennessee Gas Pipe Line and
Southern Natural Gas to the customers in the Southeast.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)