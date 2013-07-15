By Eileen Houlihan
NEW YORK, July 15 With a heatwave set to blanket
the U.S. Northeast and much of the eastern United States this
week, natural gas prices in the region rose to their highest
level of the summer on Monday.
In addition, gas pipeline companies warned shippers to
carefully monitor their scheduled supplies in order to maintain
system integrity.
The Weather Channel's weather.com said a heatwave would
build this week in the Northeast, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes as
a large dome of high pressure brings hazy, hot and humid
conditions to the areas.
Temperatures are set to top out in the mid-90s degrees
Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) through Thursday in New York
City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., with heat index values
that measure humidity reaching into the upper-90s and low-100s
F.
Boston and other New England cities were seen in the low-90s
F, the forecaster said.
Next-day prices on the Transco gas pipeline at the New York
citygate jumped more than $1 to average $5.20 per
million British thermal units on the heat, their highest price
and first time over $5 since a late-winter cold spell in early
April.
New York prices topped out last winter at $38 in January.
The last time New York prices were over $5 in the summer was
in 2011, as new pipeline capacity and production from the nearby
Marcellus Shale has helped to limit what had been historically
volatile prices in the gas consuming city.
However, in some periods of high demand during both the
summer and winter, prices still tend to spike.
New England prices traded in the $5.70 area to near $9,
according to ICE data.
Next-day gas on the Algonquin Gas Transmission system
averaged just over $8 on the day, up $3.50 from Friday's
average. Gas on the Portland Natural Gas Transmission system
(PNGTS) was nearly $9.
Spectra Energy's Algonquin unit said due to the warm
weather and forecasted high demand, it required all shippers and
system operators to carefully review demands for gas and
schedule it consistent with daily needs.
The company said in a website posting that it would utilize
provisions to protect system integrity including the issuance of
OFOs, or operational flow orders, which typically require
shippers to balance daily supply and demand within a specified
tolerance band.
The Algonquin and PNGTS systems carry gas throughout New
England, while the Williams' owned Transco system
carries gas from the Gulf Coast to markets throughout the
Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including New York City.