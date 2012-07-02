* Encana brings 31 of 35 wells back online
* Black Hills' 98 wells remain shut
July 2 Up to one hundred natural gas wells
remain shut in northern Colorado to safeguard against wildfires
that have spread across the state over the past week, though
some are returning to service, operators said on Monday.
The Bureau of Land Management identified areas potentially
under threat in the Piceance Basin in the northwest of Colorado,
forcing Black Hills Exploration and Production to shut
98 wells and Encana Corp to shut 35 in recent days.
Encana said that 31 of its 35 shuttered wells returned to
service on Monday, with just four "low producing" wells still
offline. Since Friday, Encana lost about 99 million cubic feet
of production in total, representing a tiny fraction of the
Piceance Basin's 2 billion cubic feet per day output.
It is unclear how much gas Black Hills was forced to shut.
"We continue to work with the Bureau of Land Management, as
well as local authorities, to monitor the fire, and the affected
wells will stay shut-in until the area is deemed safe," a Black
Hills spokeswoman said on Monday.
Last week's wildfire was the most destructive blaze in state
history, forcing 35,000 people from their homes. It is one of
dozens of fires being fought across the United States as high
temperatures, drought and erratic winds set many areas alight.