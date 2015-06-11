(Adds details on evacuation and pipeline)
June 11 Williams Cos Inc said a natural
gas pipeline in Pennsylvania ruptured late Wednesday, requiring
area residents to evacuate their homes briefly but causing no
injuries or impact to service.
"There was no fire," Williams spokesman Chris Stockton said
on Thursday as the company moved the flow of gas through the
area to its other pipes in the area.
He said the rupture occurred in Lycoming County near the
town of Unityville in the northeastern part of the state.
The breach was in a section of the Transco Leidy pipeline,
which moves gas from the Leidy area in north central
Pennsylvania to the main Transco pipeline in New Jersey.
The middle of three pipes in that section of the Leidy
pipeline failed, Stockton said.
The Leidy pipeline moves gas from the Marcellus shale area
of Pennsylvania. It is a bidirectional system with multiple
lines that can transport in total about 3.5 billion cubic feet
per day, Stockton said.
The United States consumes on average about 76 bcf per day
of gas.
Stockton could not say how much gas was flowing or could
flow through the section of pipe that ruptured but noted the
company was using the other two pipes in the area to continue
moving gas to and from customers.
"We responded to the rupture pretty quickly by remotely
shutting off the flow of gas," Stockton said.
The line ruptured around 9:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday (0130 GMT
Thursday), according to local media reports, causing a voluntary
evacuation of residents living within three miles. Officials
lifted the evacuation order at about 11:45 p.m.
Stockton said the company had a sample of metal from the
pipe and was sending it to a lab to determine the cause of the
failure. He could not immediately say when the pipe could return
to service.
In Pennsylvania, Williams is building the 0.53 bcfd Leidy
Southeast looping project to move more gas along the Leidy
system and expects it to enter service late this year, according
to the company's website.
Williams also said on its website that it was developing the
1.7 bcfd Atlantic Sunrise project to move gas from Pennsylvania
to the Southeast. The project is not under construction but has
a target date of summer 2017 to enter service.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)