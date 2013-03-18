Actor Annu Kapoor in a still from the movie ''Vicky Donor''. Reuters Handout

NEW DELHI - The National Film Awards for the year 2012 were announced on Monday with 38 films in 14 languages honoured in the feature film categories.

Following is a list of winners in leading categories.

Best Feature Film: Paan Singh Tomar by Tigmanshu Dhulia

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a director: Chittagong (Hindi) by Bedabrata Pain and 101 Chodiyangal (Malayalam) by Siddhartha Siva

Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Vicky Donor (Hindi) and Ustad Hotel (Malayalam)

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: Thanichalla Njan (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues: Spirit (Malayalam)

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Black Forest (Malayalam)

Best Children's Film: Dekh Indian Circus (Hindi)

Best Animation Film: Delhi Safari (Hindi)

Best Direction: Shivaji Lotan Patil for Dhag (Marathi)

Best Actor: Irrfan for Paan Singh Tomar (Hindi) and Vikram Gokhale for Anumati (Marathi)

Best Actress: Usha Jadhav for Dhag (Marathi)

Best Supporting Actor: Annu Kapoor for Vicky Donor (Hindi)

Best Supporting Actress: Dolly Ahluwalia for Vicky Donor (Hindi) and Kalpana for Thanichalla Njan (Malayalam)

Best Child Artist: Virendra Pratap for Dekh Indian Circus (Hindi) and Minon for 101 Chodiyangal (Malayalam)

Best Male Playback Singer: Shankar Mahadevan for the song ‘Bolo Na' in Chittagong (Hindi)

Best Female Playback Singer: Aarti Anklekar Tikekar for the song ‘Palakein Naa Moondon' in Samhita (Marathi)

Best Cinematography: Sudheer Palsane and Prasad Film Laboratory, Chennai for KO : YAD (Mising)

Best Screenplay Writer (Original): Sujoy Ghosh for Kahaani (Hindi)

Best Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Bhavesh Mandalia and Umesh Shukla for OMG - Oh My God! (Hindi)

Best Dialogue: Anjali Menon for Ustad Hotel (Malayalam)

Best Editing: Namrata Rao for Kahaani (Hindi)

Best Production Design: Vishwaroopam (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi for ‘Bolo Na' in Chittagong (Hindi)

Special Jury Award: Rituparno Ghosh for Chitrangada (Bengali) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dekh Indian Circus, Talaash (Hindi)

Best Choreography: Pandit Birju Maharaj for Vishwaroopam (Tamil)

Best Special Effects: Eega (Telugu)

(Compiled by Anuja Jaiman; Editing by Tony Tharakan)