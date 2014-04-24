BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece has attracted orders in excess of 2bn for its five-year euro senior unsecured bond, according to a market source.
Price guidance has now been set at 4.5-4.625% and the offering will price in that range via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: