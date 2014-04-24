LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece is poised
to price a 750m five-year senior bond at a 4.5% yield,
according to a market source.
More than 170 investors combined to build an order book in
excess of 2.25bn for the bond that was initially marketed at
mid to high 4%. Guidance was subsequently revised to 4.5%-4.625%
before being fixed at the final yield level via lead managers
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC
and Morgan Stanley.
The transaction will carry a 4.375% coupon.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand)