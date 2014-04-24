BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece's 750m five-year senior bond has traded down a point in secondary market, according to multiple banking sources.
The bond printed on Thursday afternoon with a reoffer price of 99.451 but is now quoted at 98.5. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: