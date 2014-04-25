* Junk rated lenders and sovereign restructuring limit
demand
* Greek lender breaks sovereign/bank "doom-loop"
* Bankers predict BBVA and Santander could price through
Bonos
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - National Bank of Greece broke
through a key psychological barrier when it priced its senior
bond at a lower yield than the country's sovereign debt, raising
hopes that other peripheral lenders will be able to follow suit.
The deal may have underperformed in the secondary market,
but the 750m five-year deal priced at a yield of 4.5%, some
32bp lower than equivalent Greek government bonds. This suggests
that banks may no longer be shackled to their sovereign's
fortunes through the so-called "doom-loop".
"I think in the future we could see the likes of Santander
and BBVA pricing senior debt through Bonos, but that is unlikely
to happen in core Europe," said a FIG syndicate official at one
of the deal's lead managers.
The financial crisis exposed the extent to which the
fortunes of banks and sovereigns are interlinked. But now that
the eurozone appears to be on stronger ground, investors say
they will look at banks on an individual basis.
"The new institutional framework for banks in the eurozone
could make a strong case for banks pricing through their
sovereigns in the future," said Georg Grodzki, head of credit
research at L&G.
"The banking union is trying to break the link between the
sovereign and the banks, so credits are analysed on their own
merits rather than those of their sovereign."
Banks' unsecured debt is typically priced at a concession to
the underlying sovereign due to the perceived relative safety of
government paper. For example, the large French banks trade
around 50bp over their sovereign at the five-year point of the
curve.
In Ireland and Portugal, banks typically trade around 130bp
over, whereas Spanish lenders like BBVA and Santander have
performed and now yield 10bp less than Bonos, albeit only at the
longer end of the yield curve.
But in Greece the fact that banks managed to make it through
the crisis without burning senior bondholders and are raising
equity to boost their capital buffers is putting them on a
firmer footing than the sovereign.
NBG is set to tap the international markets through a share
offering. It plans to raise up to 2.5bn to plug a 2.18bn
capital hole revealed via a central bank stress test in March.
Not all agree that the situation in Greece has wider
ramifications across the eurozone, however.
"Greece is in a unique situation due to its sovereign debt
restructuring," said Janusz Nelson, a FIG syndicate banker at
Citigroup.
"Its banks now price through government debt which is not
something we are seeing in Portugal or Ireland."
For now, investors say they will be looking at bank and
sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis, which for Greece would
mean that the banks are in a stronger position.
"There's still quite a bit of political risk in Greece and
the memory of the sovereign restructuring is fresh in the minds
of investors," said a DCM syndicate banker.
"It makes sense that a strong bank with revenues outside of
Greece would price through the sovereign."
QUESTIONABLE RECOVERY
It must be said that the case for buying Greek bank debt is
certainly not straightforward. Junk ratings and memories of the
sovereign debt restructuring mean that the pool of investors
looking to gain exposure to the country is still somewhat
limited.
"There's clearly plenty of appetite for Greek risk but the
recent supply and the fact that NBG priced so far through the
sovereign limited its appeal," said another DCM syndicate
banker.
"This could be why we didn't see a 10bn-12bn order book for
the trade."
Orders in fact totalled just 2.25bn, compared to the
multi-billion books other peripheral banks have been able to
attract in recent months.
NBG traded down by more than a point and was bid at 98.27 on
Friday afternoon, having priced at 99.451.
The fact that NBG's bond buckled in the secondary market,
seemingly under the pressure of recent supply of Greek risk,
suggests that the market quickly suffered indigestion.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Alex Chambers,
Matthew Davies and Julian Baker)