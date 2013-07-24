LONDON, July 24 British transport group National
Express said pretax profit fell 12 percent in the first
half of 2013, dampened by the closure of its East Anglia rail
service and rising fuel prices.
The bus and train operator on Wednesday posted pretax profit
of 71.8 million pounds ($110.3 million), down from 82 million
pounds in the same period last year.
It won contracts worth 1.7 billion pounds Britain, Germany,
Morocco, and the United States over the period, the firm said.
Net debt fell by 2 percent over the period, and was on track
to meet a target of two times earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation by the end of 2014.
The firm's interim dividend rose 3 percent to 3.25 pence per
share, as non-rail revenue grew 10 percent and operating profit
rose 2.7 percent.
"We have had to address some significant headwinds in our
existing markets while continuing to build a strong pipeline of
new business opportunities," said Dean Finch, National Express
Group Chief Executive.
National Express plans to bid for the full Essex Thameside
rail contract later this year and has been shortlisted for the
Crossrail bid process expected to start later this year, with
the winner to be announced at the end of 2014.
The company announced this month that it had started the
mobilisation of the two German rail contracts secured earlier
this year and due to start in December 2015.