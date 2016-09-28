Sept 28 UK energy regulator Ofgem told potential
buyers of a majority stake in National Grid's four gas
networks and part of utility SSE's SGN network on
Wednesday that price controls for the period after 2021 have not
yet been set, SSE said.
Ofgem is reminding bidders that any premium they pay above
existing values may not be compensated when Ofgem sets the new
price control, SSE said in a statement.
Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing's Cheung Kong
Infrastructure Holdings Ltd is preparing a bid for a
majority stake in National Grid's British Gas networks, whose
overall value is up to 11 billion pounds ($14.31 billion).
Another major network looking for investors is SGN, which
operates in Scotland and southern England. SGN shareholder SSE
has put up to a third of its 50 percent stake up for sale.
Price controls set the amount of money that can be earned by
the companies which operate Britain's networks over a set period
of time. The firms recover their allowed revenues by charging
suppliers, who in turn pass on the costs to customers.
($1 = 0.7687 pounds)
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Adrian Croft)