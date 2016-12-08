LONDON Dec 8 Britain's National Grid has
agreed to sell a 61 percent equity interest in its UK gas
distribution business to a group of infrastructure investors
that implies an enterprise value of around 13.8 billion pounds
($17.5 billion), it said on Thursday.
As part of the deal it plans to return 4 billion pounds of
capital to shareholders.
On completion National Grid will receive a payment of 3.6
billion pounds in cash from the consortium and will
own a 39 percent minority equity interest in a new holding
company.
The Consortium comprises Macquarie Infrastructure and Real
Assets, Allianz Capital Partners, Hermes Investment Management,
CIC Capital Corporation, Qatar Investment Authority, Dalmore
Capital and Amber Infrastructure Limited/International Public
Partnerships.
($1 = 0.7908 pounds)
