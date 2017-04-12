April 12 Gas and electricity distributor
National Grid Plc said it expected full-year earnings per
share to be 5 pence more than previously estimated due to
"higher favourable timing" in both its UK and U.S. businesses.
"The over-recoveries primarily relate to out-turn
electricity and gas volumes being different to anticipated
volumes (e.g. due to weather)," the company said, adding U.S.
over-recoveries benefited from mandated state level collections.
Timing has no impact on long-term performance and the gains
would be returned to shareholders in the future, National Grid
added.
