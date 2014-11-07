UPDATE 1-BHP cuts key output targets, sees some petroleum divestment
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
Nov 7 British electrical and gas utility firm National Grid Plc said first-half adjusted pretax profit rose 16 percent, helped by strength in its UK business.
Adjusted pretax profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 rose to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) from 979 million pounds.
The company declared an interim dividend of 14.71 pence per share. (1 US dollar = 0.6316 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Narrows iron ore output to 265-275 mln/t (Adds details on U.S. petroleum, Elliott, quote)
SYDNEY, April 26 BHP Billiton on Wednesday trimmed its full-year production guidance for iron ore, coking coal and copper due to bad weather at mines in Australia and industrial action in Chile over the last quarter.