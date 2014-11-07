Nov 7 British electrical and gas utility firm National Grid Plc said first-half adjusted pretax profit rose 16 percent, helped by strength in its UK business.

Adjusted pretax profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 rose to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) from 979 million pounds.

The company declared an interim dividend of 14.71 pence per share. (1 US dollar = 0.6316 British pound) (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)