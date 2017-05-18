May 18 National Grid Plc said full-year
adjusted operating profit rose 14 percent, helped by strong
growth in its UK power transmission units and "favourable
timing" in the UK and U.S. businesses partly related to the
weather.
The power grid operator's adjusted operating profit rose to
4.7 billion pounds ($6.08 billion) for the year ended March 31.
Excluding benefits from timing, operating profit rose 5 percent
to 4.3 billion pounds.
The company, which favoured Britain to remain in the
European Union due to benefits to energy consumers, said its UK
transmission business contributed 1.37 billion pounds ($1.77
billion) to group operating profit as electricity prices rose
due to supply shortages.
Total capital investment across the group rose 504 million
pounds to 4.45 billion pounds from the prior year.
