* Energy network operator to focus on better-performing
assets
* Expects gas distribution stake sale to complete late 2016
* Reports 21 pct jump in H1 pretax profit
By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Karolin Schaps
Nov 10 Britain's National Grid Plc has
put a majority stake in its 8.5 billion pound ($12.8 bln) gas
distribution business up for sale as it shifts focus to
better-performing assets such as its U.S. networks, it said on
Tuesday.
The gas and electricity network operator also reported a 21
percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit to 1.37
billion pounds, supported by a strong performance of its U.S.
business.
Shares in the company were up 1.7 percent in London at 1403
GMT, one of the biggest gainers on the FTSE 100 index.
"The UK gas distribution is a mature business that continues
to require some investment but not enormous investment," said
Steve Holliday, National Grid's long-serving chief executive who
will leave the company next year.
The company said it expected the sale to complete in late
2016 and increase its annual asset growth rate from 5 percent to
7 percent. It did not specify the size of the stake.
The British gas distribution business is currently growing
at a rate of about 2 percent, Holliday said.
"The sale of a majority stake in gas distribution assets
will no doubt excite the market. Effectively National Grid is
monetising these assets," said analysts at Jefferies, who rate
National Grid shares as a hold.
Barclays, Morgan Stanley and Robey Warshaw have been
appointed as financial advisers on the deal, a person familiar
with the situation said.
Barclays equity analysts estimated the unit's enterprise
value at about 10.6-11.5 billion pounds, based on a 25-35
percent premium to its regulated asset value of 8.5 billion
pounds.
National Grid also said it expected that tightening
electricity margins meant it could issue around seven requests
for emergency capacity this winter.
Last Wednesday it issued a request to Britain's energy
industry to increase electricity supply backup for the first
time since 2012 after breakdowns at some power plants and low
wind energy output.
The company, which warned in July that this winter would see
the tightest supply margin for power since 2009, added it
expected to connect around 11GW of new generation between 2013
and 2021, less than half the new capacity it had forecast for
that period in 2013.
($1 = 0.6617 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Susan Fenton)