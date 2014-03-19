Italy - Factors to watch on April 18
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
March 19 China National Medicines Corp Ltd
* Says 2013 net profit up 22.5 percent y/y at 411.5 million yuan ($66.46 million)
* Says sees expansion in domestic medicine markets on growing health awareness and aging population
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/kaf77v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1920 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Bright took control of Weetabix from Lion in 2012 (Changes sourcing, adds Bright spokesman comments)