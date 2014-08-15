BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Aug 15 China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 33.9 percent y/y at 349.2 million yuan(56.79 million US dollar)
