April 11 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, said it would cut its
quarterly dividend to 5 cents per share from 46 cents, as it
struggles to cope with a prolonged slump in oil prices.
The company cut its quarterly dividend by 89 percent, saying
that market conditions continued to deteriorate through the
first quarter.
A prolonged oil price slump, of more than 60 percent since
its peak in 2014, has forced many companies to slash or scrap
dividends, lay off employees and cut executive pay.
The dividend cut was expected to improve future net cash
flow by about $615 million per year, Chief Executive Clay
Williams said in a statement on Monday.
The company forecast a 20 percent fall in first-quarter
revenue from the fourth quarter. This would imply a
first-quarter revenue of about $2.16 billion, based on
fourth-quarter revenue of $2.70 billion.
National Oilwell, which laid off more than 21 percent of its
employees in 2015, said in February that the oil price slump
would weigh on its order book for the "foreseeable future" as
customers clamp down on spending.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)