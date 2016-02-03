* Q4 adjusted profit 23 cents/share vs estimates 44 cents
* Takes $1.63 bln charge on goodwill and inventory
* Shares fall as much as 15 pct to near 7-year low
(Adds details from conference call, share move, industry
background)
By Anet Josline Pinto
Feb 3 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the
largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, said the worst oil
price slump in decades would weigh on its order book for the
"foreseeable future" as customers clamp down on spending.
Shares of National Oilwell, which also reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, fell as much as 15 percent
to $26.10, their lowest in nearly seven years.
A prolonged oil price slump that has now lasted 18 months is
forcing producers to find new ways of cutting costs, with many
companies now scavenging parts from old equipment rather
shelling out money for new purchases.
"We hit a whole new level of pain," Chief Executive Clay
Williams said on a call with analysts.
Backlog for capital equipment orders at the company's rig
systems unit, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of total
revenue, was $6.08 billion at 2015-end, a 52 percent fall from a
year earlier.
With no new offshore rigs likely to be built any time soon,
outlook for the company's rig systems unit will continue to be
challenged, analysts said.
"There is almost nowhere to find shelter in oil and gas
during the current downturn, but no sub-sector faces more
challenging fundamentals than the offshore rig market,"
Morningstar analysts wrote in a note.
National Oilwell, which has been cutting costs to counter
falling orders, said on Wednesday it laid off 21 percent of its
workforce in 2015. It had 63,642 employees as of Dec. 31, 2014.
The restructuring would continue through the first half of
2016, or longer, CEO Williams said.
Net loss attributable to the company was $1.52 billion, or
$4.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared
with a profit of $595 million, or $1.39 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding a $1.63 billion charge on goodwill and other
intangible assets and other charges, profit was 23 cents per
share, much lower than the average analyst estimate of 44 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Houston-based company's revenue fell 52.3 percent to
$2.72 billion.
National Oilwell's stock has lost nearly 50 percent of its
value in 2015, steeper than a 21.5 percent decline for the Dow
Jones Oil and Gas Titans 30 Index.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Swetha Gopinath in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)