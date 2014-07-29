Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
July 29 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment provider, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its rig systems.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $619 million, or $1.44 per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $531 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.26 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.