April 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, posted a 47.4 percent drop in quarterly profit, mainly hurt by $200 million in charges.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $310 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $589 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell marginally to $4.82 billion from $4.89 billion. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)