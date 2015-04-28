BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
April 28 National Oilwell Varco Inc, the largest U.S. oilfield equipment maker, posted a 47.4 percent drop in quarterly profit, mainly hurt by $200 million in charges.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $310 million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $589 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell marginally to $4.82 billion from $4.89 billion. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
OMAHA, Neb., May 6 Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, on Saturday faulted Wells Fargo & Co for failing to stop employees from signing up customers for bogus accounts even after learning it was happening, causing a scandal.