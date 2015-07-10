SEOUL, July 10 South Korea's National Pension Service, the biggest single shareholder in Samsung C&T Corp , has decided how it will vote on a proposed $8 billion merger offer from Cheil Industries Inc, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Yonhap, citing unnamed officials at the pension fund and the country's health ministry, said that the fund won't disclose whether it supports or opposes the merger until after the conclusion of the July 17 Samsung C&T shareholder vote.

The world's fourth-largest pension fund has a voting share of 11.2 percent in C&T, and also holds a 5 percent stake in Cheil. Its decision could prove decisive in what is expected to be a close vote. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)