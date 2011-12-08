Dec 8 National Bank of Canada's quarterly profit rose as it earned more from loans and grew its wealth management revenue .

National, Canada's sixth-biggest bank, posted August-October net income of C$294 million, or C$1.74 a share, compared with a year-before profit of C$287 million, or C$1.66 a share.

Revenue rose 9 percent to C$1.19 billion.

Net income from the wealth management segment rose 13 percent at C$35 million for the quarter.

The Montreal-based bank raised its quarterly dividend by 6 percent to 75 Canadian cents per share.