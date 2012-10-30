ATHENS Oct 30 Greece's largest lender National
Bank will hold another shareholder meeting on November
12 for a vote on its offer to take over rival Eurobank
after Tuesday's assembly did not achieve the required quorum.
National Bank had made a share-swap offer in early
October to buy all of rival Eurobank, offering 58 new shares for
every 100 Eurobank shares.
Greece's biggest banks are merging to cope with heavy losses
from the country's debt restructuring, heavy deposit outflows
and rising bad loans.
Completion of this deal will give NBG shareholders 75
percent of the combined entity, with Eurobank shareholders
owning the rest.
Tuesday's assembly required two-thirds of the bank's common
voting shares present but achieved only 19 percent. A quorum of
50 percent will be required at the assembly in November.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)