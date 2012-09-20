Sept 20 National Bank Holdings Corp, led by a former executive of Bank of America Corp and Regions Financial Corp, opened up 5 percent in its market debut.

Shares opened up 5 percent at $20.25 and retreated slightly to trade a tad below $20 in early trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The lender, led by Chief Executive Timothy Laney, was one among several entities to raise funds after the financial crisis of 2008 as investors tried to buy banks on the cheap, hoping they could take them public or sell them later at a profit.

The bank sold 7.15 million Class A shares for $19.25 each.

Goldman Sachs & Co and Keefe Bruyette & Woods were the lead underwriters to the offering.

Laney is a 24-year veteran of Bank of America and served on its management operating committee. He moved to Regions Financial's wholesale businesses in 2007.