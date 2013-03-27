BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
ATHENS, March 27 Greece's largest lender National Bank on Wednesday reported a smaller loss for 2012, hurt by provisions for impaired loans amid the debt-ridden country's deep recession.
The bank posted a loss of 2.14 billion euros compared to a loss of 12.14 billion euros in 2011, which included a hit from a sovereign debt writedown.
It said loan-loss provisions rose 16 percent to 2.53 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
