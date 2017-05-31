BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Tech gets regulatory approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to begin operations
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
TORONTO May 31 National Bank of Canada on Wednesday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance from its wealth management division.
Canada's sixth biggest lender reported earnings per share of C$1.28 per share, compared with C$0.52 in the same quarter a year ago. The previous year's performance was affected by write-offs on bad loans to clients in the energy sector.
Analysts on average had expected earnings per share of C$1.26, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Termination of master loan facility agreement with Shougang Shuigang Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: