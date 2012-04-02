Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
April 2 National Bank of Canada on Monday sold C$1 billion ($1.01 billion) of fixed-floating rate notes due 2022, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The notes, which bear an initial 3.261 percent coupon rate until April 11, 2011, were priced at par to yield 168.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
After April 11, 2017 until April 11, 2022, the notes will be floating-rate issue.
The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada is the bookrunning manager of the sale.
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.