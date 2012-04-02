April 2 National Bank of Canada on Monday sold C$1 billion ($1.01 billion) of fixed-floating rate notes due 2022, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The notes, which bear an initial 3.261 percent coupon rate until April 11, 2011, were priced at par to yield 168.9 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

After April 11, 2017 until April 11, 2022, the notes will be floating-rate issue.

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada is the bookrunning manager of the sale.